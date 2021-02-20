EMCO at Jalan Telok Ira housing estates in Temerloh tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Ten housing estates around Jalan Telok Ira, Temerloh, Pahang will come under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until March 6.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the residential areas involved are Taman Desa Bangau, Taman Seberang Damai, Taman Kenari, Taman Seberang Temerloh, Taman Jaya 7, Taman Jaya 2, Taman Jaya 3, Taman Jaya 4, Taman Kelisa and Desa Bangau.

“MOH(Health Ministry) confirmed a sharp rise in positive Covid-19 cases of up to 72 cases now reported involving residents living in these housing gardens.

“The implementation of EMCO is to facilitate MOH carry out targeted screening on all residents involved and to control infection among the people,” he said in a statement on the development of movement control order (MCO) here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government has lifted the EMCO in Bandar Raub Perdana, Raub, Pahang five days earlier than schedule as it should be over on February 25.

To date, he said MOH had conducted 287 screening tests and from the total, there were three positive cases recorded in the locality.

Meanwhile, he added 461 individuals were nabbed for defying the MCO standard operating procedure (SOP).

For Op Benteng, 11 illegal immigrants and three skippers were detained while eight vehicles were seized. — Bernama