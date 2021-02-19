Thai police nab Malaysian for concealing drugs in instant noodles

The 34-year-old man was arrested at his condominium in Bang Na, east of Bangkok, yesterday while he was packaging methamphetamine in instant noodle seasoning sachets. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 19 — Thai police nabbed a Malaysian man concealing drugs in packets of instant noodles for distribution in Bangkok.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at his condominium in Bang Na, east of Bangkok, yesterday while he was packaging methamphetamine in instant noodle seasoning sachets.

The inspector of the case from Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Cha-khorn Premruedeelert said that, acting on a tip-off, the police tailed the suspect for nearly two months before making the arrest yesterday.

“The suspect admitted that he received about 1 kg of methamphetamine from a local and repackaged it — 10 grams each in seasoning sachets.

“We found about 200 packets of instant noodles, weighing scale and sealing device in his condominium,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that the suspect would deliver the “instant noodles” to clients living in nearby areas.

Cha-khorn said that the suspect admitted that he had repackaged and delivered the drugs for four times thus far.

“Initial investigation found that the mastermind is a Malaysian based in Malaysia,” he said.

He said that the man would be charged with possession of drugs and overstaying. — Bernama