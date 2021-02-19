Man gets jail, whipping for machete attack in Gombak that severed friend’s thumb

Judge Syafeera Mohd Said meted out the punishment to B. Tiviyamani, 26, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — A fruit trader was sentenced to 10 years in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Selayang Sessions Court here today after being found guilty of causing injury to his acquaintance with a machete, resulting in permanent disability to the latter after his left thumb was severed.

Judge Syafeera Mohd Said meted out the punishment to B. Tiviyamani, 26, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case.

The court, however, allowed the accused’s application for a stay of execution pending an appeal to be filed by his lawyer S. Muthu in the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Tiviyamani was accused of having intentionally inflicted serious injuries on egg trader S. Taneshwaran, 23, by using a machete which is a weapon that if used to attack could cause death, at Taman Selayang Makmur Bunga Raya Flat, Gombak here at 12.05am, on February 4, 2019.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code and is punishable under the same section which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and is liable to a fine or whipping.

Earlier, Deputy public prosecutor Nurul ‘Ain Shafie pressed for a just sentence, taking into account the seriousness of the case which caused the victim to suffer permanent disability and unable to lead a normal life.

“The accused’s action was cruel. Therefore, the court must consider the factor of public interest and to serve as a deterrent to him and the general public,” said Nurul ‘Ain.

Muthu appealed for a minimum jail term on the grounds that his client was supporting the family and his elderly mother.

A total of 12 prosecution witnesses and one defence witness (the accused) were called to testify at the trial which began on September 10, 2019. — Bernama