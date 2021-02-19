Income tax e-filing for 2020 starts March 1

The submission of the Income Tax Return Form for 2020 via e-Filing will begin on March 1. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The submission of the Income Tax Return Form for 2020 via e-Filing for forms E, BE, B, M, BT, MT, TF and TP will begin on March 1.

In a statement today, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said the e-Filing system can be accessed via the IRB’s official website at www.hasil.gov.my > MyTax > ezHasil Services > e-Filing.

It said first time users are required to obtain the PIN number at IRB’s branches or by filling in the Feedback Form on its website.

It also urged taxpayers to submit their return form and pay the income tax via the stipulated time to avoid any penalty.

The IRB expected to receive up to 530,000 E forms from registered employers, and around 3.27 million BE, B, BT, M and MT forms from individuals with Monthly Tax Deduction and CP500 instalments.

Taxpayers can refer to the Return Form Filing Programme for the year 2021 at http://phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2021_1.pdf as guidance in filling in their tax return forms, the statement said.

For further enquiries or feedback, taxpayers can contact the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas) or fill in an online form at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama