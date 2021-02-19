EMCO in Muadzam Shah, Rompin ends tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Armed Forces personnel erect barbed wire fencing in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 3, 2020. The EMCO imposed on 18 residential areas in Bandar Muadzam Shah, Rompin, will end tomorrow. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed on 18 residential areas in Bandar Muadzam Shah, Rompin, Pahang which started on February 9 will end tomorrow, earlier than the scheduled date of February 22.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 36 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded from 886 screenings conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“However, the MOH has confirmed that the Covid-19 infection in the locality is under control with the last case recorded on February 4 and there were no more samples awaiting results.

“The government has agreed to lift the EMCO following a risk assessment made by various agencies under the movement control order (MCO) technical committee,” he said in a statement on the development of the MCO, here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 443 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the MCO and of that total, 404 were slapped with compound fines, while 39 were remanded.

On Op Benteng, he said 39 illegal immigrants were arrested and two boats as well as two land vehicles were seized. — Bernama