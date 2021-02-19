CM to be first to receive Covid-19 vaccination in Sarawak, says Uggah

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be the first to be vaccinated under the state’s Covid-19 vaccination programme. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 19 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be the first to be vaccinated under the state’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Deputy chief minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas confirmed this Friday in the press conference on Covid-19 updates when he was asked whether the chief minister will be the first to be vaccinated to show by example.

“Okay, I tell you, the CM will be the first one. (It is) already confirmed by (State Health Director) Dr Chin (Zin Hing),” he answered.

Sarawak aims to carry out the first phase of the vaccination programme from the end of this month until April for as many as 97,000 frontliners.

This was revealed by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian earlier this week in a Facebook post.

He had said that the second and third phase would be from the end of March to August this year, for 929,000 people in high risk groups and 992,000 people above 18 years old respectively.

Dr Sim also said that Sarawak would work closely with the Health Ministry on the roll out of the vaccination programme in the state, which would officially be launched at the Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya on February 27.

He disclosed that the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccines would arrive from its factory in Belgium from February 25 followed by weekly air flight shipments until the end of March. — Borneo Post Online