Ismail Sabri: Solemnisation of marriages in mosques allowed in MCO states, but with cap on attendees

Solemnisation of marriages in mosques will be allowed in MCO states. A worker is pictured at the Kaled Ross Weddings and Events bridal boutiquein Balik Pulau on June 29, 2020 as it prepares to welcome back customer on July 1. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Putrajaya today announced that the solemnisation of marriages in mosques will be allowed, but with only 20 attendees, excluding the qadi (marriage official), in movement control order (MCO) states, from tomorrow.

However, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that related social events, including wedding receptions, still cannot be held in MCO states.

He added that the Ministry of National Unity will provide a separate brief on officiation ceremonies for non-Muslim marriages.

