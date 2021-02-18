Covid-19 claims 25 lives overnight in Malaysia, new daily cases dip to 2,712

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Twenty-five more people nationwide died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest count in a single day, even as fresh infections declined to 2,712.
Today’s death count surpasses the previous record of 24 lives lost on February 8 and raises the total fatalities to 1,030 since the pandemic started.
Of today’s 2,712 new cases, four were infected while abroad.
According to the Health Ministry, Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases is now 274,875.
However, the total number of active cases in the country is currently at 38,763.
The Health Ministry said 227 patients are currently in intensive care; of which 103 have to be intubated.
On a lighter note, 5,320 people were discharged from hospital today, raising the total recoveries to 234,082 or 85.52 per cent of all cases.