Covid-19 claims 25 lives overnight in Malaysia, new daily cases dip to 2,712

File picture shows workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carrying the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Twenty-five more people nationwide died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest count in a single day, even as fresh infections declined to 2,712.

Today’s death count surpasses the previous record of 24 lives lost on February 8 and raises the total fatalities to 1,030 since the pandemic started.

Of today’s 2,712 new cases, four were infected while abroad.

According to the Health Ministry, Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases is now 274,875.

However, the total number of active cases in the country is currently at 38,763.

The Health Ministry said 227 patients are currently in intensive care; of which 103 have to be intubated.

On a lighter note, 5,320 people were discharged from hospital today, raising the total recoveries to 234,082 or 85.52 per cent of all cases.