Cops trace Sarawak Energy Berhad’s RM4.3m loss from electricity theft to cryptocurrency mining

KUCHING, Feb 18 — Sarawak police have unearthed digital currency mining activities or cryptocurrency minings which caused the Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to lose RM4.32 million from electricity theft.

Miri district police chief, ACP Hakemal Hawari today said the activities were uncovered after raids on five shophouses at a commercial centre in the city, about 750 km north of Kuching, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

‘‘All the premises are believed to have been carrying out the activities for about 36 months and have caused losses of RM120,000 a month to SEB via power theft,’’ he said in a statement, received here, today.

However, he said no arrest was made in the five raids.

He said 759 units of Antminer Bitman crypto mining machines, 27 units of modems, 12 routers, five sets of computer cables, five sets of digital mining machine cables, a laptop computer and one central processing unit were seized in the raids.

Hakemal said the police were in the process of identifying the involvement of the owners of the premises in the case which is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for stealing and Section 427 for mischief and causing losses.

In addition, an investigation was also being conducted by the Sarawak Utility Ministry under Section 33(5) of the Electrical Ordinance of Sarawak which provides for a penalty of up to RM100,000 or five-years in jail if found guilty.

‘‘The public should channel information to the police if they suspect some premises are being used to steal electricity supply to conduct cryptocurrency mining, online gambling call centres, cheating syndicates and others,’’ he said. — Bernama