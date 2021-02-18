Activities in prayer houses in Sabah allowed during CMCO

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said hospitals in the state are doing their best and are conducting screenings to determine the severity of the patient’s symptoms to decide who to admit and who should be treated at home. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — Activities in prayer houses are once again allowed with the enforcement of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah starting tomorrow.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun here today outlined the SOPs for mosques and other prayer premises.

“In line with the implementation of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which came into effect on February 19, the state government has agreed to allow five-time congregational prayers and Friday prayers in all mosques and suraus in all of the states in Sabah. Permission is subject to 1/3 capacity of the main prayer hall of the mosque and surau, taking into account the physical distancing,” he said.

“The state government also agreed to allow activities in mosques and suraus such as Maghrib lectures, dhuha and so on within a period not exceeding one hour per session. Religious class activities are also allowed in mosque halls or special rooms, not exceeding a period of five hours, and the number of participants does not exceed 20 people with compliance with the prescribed SOP.

“Marriage ceremonies are also allowed in mosque halls or special rooms with an attendance of not more than 20 people at a time by maintaining discipline and complying with the SOP. Meals and drinks are allowed in the form of packages.

“The age limit for children allowed to visit mosques or suraus is 10 years old and above,” he explained.

Masidi said religious activities and programs at non-Muslim worship houses are also allowed with a number of attendees that is limited to 1/3 of the capacity of the prayer house with strict SOP compliance.

He said believers are also not allowed to gather in any open space of the worship house and the people are not allowed to shake hands, hug or conduct scheduled activities such as religious and cultural classes inside and outside of the premises. — Borneo Post