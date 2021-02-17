Virtual Chinese New Year Open House celebration this Saturday

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the virtual Malaysia Chinese New Year Open House 2021 celebration would be broadcast through the ministry’s official Facebook @MyMOTAC and RTM TV1. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Malaysia Chinese New Year Open House 2021 under the new norms organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will be held for the first time virtually, this Saturday.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the celebration would be broadcast through the ministry’s official Facebook @MyMOTAC and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) TV1 channel at 9 pm to be officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This year MOTAC continues the celebration tradition under the new norms. Although in terms of the scale of its organisation is rather limited, the Chinese New Year celebration is still celebrated joyfully.

“This initiative allows people of various races to participate and celebrate and share the joy with their Chinese friends in the country,” she told reporters during a special virtual press conference on the open house celebration, here today.

In addition to highlighting the tradition of celebrating the Chinese New Year as one of the unique traditions and cultures of the local community, Nancy said the open house was the best platform to provide exposure and a general understanding of the culture, traditions, and customs practised in Malaysia.

She said the open house celebration would feature a video compilation of Chinese New Year celebrations from 2016-2020, a dance performance called ‘Selamat Datang’ (Welcome), and a fan dance by Istana Budaya Dance Performers as well as singing performances by guest singers, Masya Masyitah and Nicole Lai.

Apart from that, Nancy said notable figures from the Chinese community would make an appearance including Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, Datuk Soh Chin Aun, Dr Lim Swee Tin, Tan Sri Richard CK Ko, and others to talk about the Chinese New Year celebrations then and now.

“It is hoped that this celebration will strengthen the spirit of unity and tolerance as well as inculcate high moral and cultural appreciation among the multi-racial community for them to be more open and respectful,” she said.

Nancy said she hoped that the open house celebration could be hosted annually and continued in the future as an effort to preserve the arts and culture in the country. — Bernama