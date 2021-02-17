Johor police chief promises thorough investigation into deaths of four suspected armed robbers killed in shootout

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigators are working on the progress of the case, including the fingerprint report. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 17 — The police have promised that a thorough investigation will be conducted in the case of four suspected armed robbers who were shot dead after they apparently opened fire on cops at Jalan Pagoh-Parit Sulong last Friday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigators are working on the progress of the case, including the fingerprint report.

“The fingerprint report is important to determine which country the suspected foreign criminals are from, including whether they were involved in other factory and office break-ins.

“This also includes their possible involvement in factory and office burglary cases in other states as well.

“This takes time, and we will inform (the public) later as we have nothing to hide,” said Ayob Khan.

He said this in response to a question on the status of the case during a media conference at the Seri Alam district police headquarters here today.

Last Friday, the 3.15am shooting occurred when a team from the state contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stopped two cars which were being driven in a suspicious manner.

Upon approaching the cars for inspection, two suspects are reported to have acted aggressively and fired a few shots at the policemen. The remaining two suspects are said to have attacked the police with a machete and a dagger, injuring one officer.