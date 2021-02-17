East Coast Economic Region Development Council outlines initiatives to spur economic recovery in Terengganu

ECERDC CEO Baidzawi Che Mat said as of February 8, Terengganu has attracted RM2.2 billion in private investments and targets to secure RM3.9 billion committed investments for this year — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 17 — The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) has outlined three main focus to spur economic recovery in Terengganu to help the people cope with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chief executive officer Baidzawi Che Mat said the priority was given to human capital development, agriculture and tourism sectors to eradicate poverty and further revitalise the socio-economy in the state.

“For the long-term plan, human capital development which includes skills training and poverty reduction programmes through educational support for students will be the main focus to meet the current needs of the people.

“At the same time, ECER economic recovery efforts will focus on agro-business, as well as strengthening domestic tourism infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability when the tourism sector reopens,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The number of households living under the poverty line in Terengganu is expected to increase from 11,280 to 38,859 following the revision of the National poverty line income to a monthly household income of RM2,208, up from RM980, last year.

Baidzawi said ECERDC will expand the ECER Talent Enhancement Programme (ETEP) under Penjana-ECERDC by offering technical courses to equip participants with the skills required by the industry and get job placements.

Meanwhile, he said its Train & Place programme would benefit a total of 1,600 skilled workers and ensure job placements within a month after they complete their training.

For the agricultural sector, ECERDC is in the midst of identifying a suitable area to develop Terengganu Dairy Valley to meet the country’s fresh milk production following the success of the Muadzam Shah Cattle Research and Innovation Centre in Rompin, Pahang, he said.

He said to rebuild the tourism sector severely affected by the pandemic, ECERDC would continue its strategic infrastructure project at Taman Negeri Setiu Wetlands and develop Kuala Terengganu City Centre Promenade to boost its economic value that would benefit the surrounding community.

“Other ongoing projects include the construction of additional four headlands in Pantai Teluk Lipat, Dungun and work to upgrade the hybrid solar system in Pulau Kapas,” he said.

As of February 8, Terengganu has attracted RM2.2 billion in private investments and targets to secure RM3.9 billion committed investments for this year, he added. — Bernama