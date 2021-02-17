Dr Noor Hisham: 13 new Covid-19 clusters today, 10 involving workplaces

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Thirteen more Covid-19 clusters have been identified in Malaysia today, with 10 of them relating to workplaces.

Selangor led the way with five new clusters followed by four in Johor and one each in Terengganu, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.

“There are 499 active clusters today with the most cases coming from the Tanjung Suria cluster (380 cases), Kebun Baru cluster (186 cases) and Industri TTJ cluster (141 cases),” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 13 existing clusters also came to an end today, with them being the Damai Ketari cluster, Senai Cyber cluster, Taman Sayong Pinang cluster, Belukar cluster, Sungai Burong cluster, Tampoi Lima cluster, Jalan Taruka cluster, Jalan Rami cluster, Udarama cluster, Tapak Bina Jalan Zuhrah cluster, Puncak Galaksi cluster, Dang Mutiara cluster and Kampung Geting cluster.

Malaysia recorded 2,998 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with Selangor still accounting for the highest number of infections nationwide.

There were also 22 more deaths, bringing Malaysia’s Covid-19 fatalities to 1,005.