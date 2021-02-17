Cops say looking for cosmetics company founder after video of him kissing child on lips goes viral

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) principal assistant director ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan said that her division was also tracking down the boy and other witnesses of the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Police are looking for a cosmetics company founder in connection with a viral video which allegedly contains a scene of him kissing a young boy on the lips.

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) principal assistant director ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan said that her division was also tracking down the boy and other witnesses of the incident.

“The investigation into the case is more towards the Sexual Offences against Children Act and focuses on tracking down the child,” she said when contacted.

Yesterday, the video showing a man kissing a boy, who was allegedly the man’s adopted brother, on the lips, went viral on social media.

Based on a search of social media users, the founder of the beauty product involved has posted several videos showing such behaviour on his TikTok account, which has been deactivated. — Bernama