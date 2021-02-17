After failing to register Pejuang, Dr M says have Plans A, B, and C

Dr Mahathir said the refusal to register Pejuang goes against principles of democracy. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad intimated that he may have alternatives after failing to register his latest vehicle Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) as a political party.

The former prime minister who was booted out of Bersatu, the current ruling party he co-founded last year, said he did not understand why the Registrar of Societies refused to accept Pejuang, insisting it fulfilled all the requirements for registration.

“We followed all the steps and conditions but we still were not registered. So we need to find other ways, but we cannot reveal what is our plan A, plan B, or plan C,” he said in an interview with Sinar Harian aired on Facebook today.

He said that any entity in Malaysia has to be registered to be legal in the eyes of the law, and suggested Pejuang’s rejection was an attempt to prevent this.

“My only assumption is the government does not want any other party going against them during an election, and this goes against the principles of democracy,” said Dr Mahathir.

