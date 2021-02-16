Charred body of senior citizen found in burned shed near Ipoh Utara Toll Plaza

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said that the victim was identified as Lye Yoon Pheng, and the location was his lime orchard at the banks of Sungai Pinji, Tambun. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriIpoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said that the victim was identified as Lye Yoon Pheng, and the location was his lime orchard at the banks of Sungai Pinji, Tambun. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Feb 16 — The charred body of a 71-year-old senior citizen was found in a shed, which caught fire, in a weedy area in Ampang, near the Ipoh Utara Toll Plaza here yesterday.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Muhamad Shahrizal Aris said 14 firefighters from the Ipoh fire station were rushed to the location following a distress call at about 5.47pm.

“On arrival, we found the 10x20 square foot shed was on fire and the victim was found under a pile of burning zinc sheets,” he told reporters at the scene yesterday.

He said the fire was brought under control within five minutes and the victim’s remains were handed over to the police for further action.

He said the forensic team was still investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said that the victim was identified as Lye Yoon Pheng, and the location was his lime orchard at the banks of Sungai Pinji, Tambun.

A. Asmadi said the results of the investigation conducted at the scene found that there was no weapon and further inspection in the surrounding area only found scattered zinc roofing and concrete poles.

It was also found out from the victim’s son that his father had made a phone call to a relative and said that he was tired and wanted to go for a walk.

“The victim’s son also said that last week, he had informed his father that he could not meet him often, including during the Chinese New Year celebrations, due to the standard operating procedures of the movement control order.

“The victim’s son also claimed that most likely his father had misunderstood his words,” he said.

A. Asmadi said the victim’s body would be taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama