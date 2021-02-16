Sarawak assistant minister says not necessary to place whole of Sibu under EMCO despite surge in Covid-19 cases

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee said that out of the 171 cases in Sibu yesterday, 97 were from active case detection (ACD) at Sibu Jaya flats, 12 from Wisma Li Hua quarantine centre and 38 from the senior citizen nursing home. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, Feb 16 — There is no need to place other zones here under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) despite a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases reported in the district yesterday.

Sarawak assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee said this was because most of the cases recorded here yesterday were concentrated in only two problematic locations.

He said the locations were Sibu Jaya including the flats area and also a senior citizen nursing home at Jalan Geronggang here.

He explained that out of the 171 cases in Sibu yesterday, 97 were from active case detection (ACD) at Sibu Jaya flats, 12 from Wisma Li Hua quarantine centre and 38 from the senior citizen nursing home.

“The 12 cases from the quarantine centre are the close contacts of Sibu Jaya flat positive cases. We placed family members of positive cases from Sibu Jaya flats at the centre.

“Other cases are from another senior citizen nursing home (eight cases), Sibu Hospital (eight cases), Rumah Saing (two cases), Lanang health clinic (two cases) and four cases from private medical centres.

“Sibu has over 34 zones. Other zones did not show an increase in the number of cases that require us to move from conditional movement control order (CMCO) to EMCO,” he explained during a Facebook Live session yesterday.

He also explained that the 97 positive cases detected at Sibu Jaya flats were from 1,300 samples collected on Saturday.

The flats and Townvilla area in Sibu Jaya are currently under EMCO for two weeks starting last Friday following a high number of cases detected in the area.

On cases at the senior citizen nursing home at Jalan Geronggang, he said all 38 residents have been taken to Sibu Hospital.

Responding to a question, he said the people should not panic over the surge in positive cases here.

“We must be vigilant. We need to conduct the first round of swab tests among 7,000 residents at Sibu Jaya flats and Townvilla.

“I can say that cases from this area will continue to rise in these two, three days,” he said.

On whether the EMCO at Sibu Jaya flats and Townvilla will be extended, he said it will depend on the number of cases after a second round of swab tests on the residents.

“I would like to appeal to those placed under EMCO in Sibu Jaya not to leave the area or their house.

“If they are infected, they can pass the virus to their neighbours and the cases will not stop.

“The police will step up their enforcement because we also received reports that some residents are found loitering in the flats area during EMCO,” he said. — Borneo Post Online