Sirim to develop method to check status of electrical and electronic goods purchased online

SHAH ALAM, Feb 15 — Sirim QAS International will develop a method for consumers to check the status of electrical or electronic (E&E) goods purchased online to ensure it has the certificate of approval from SIRIM and the Energy Commission (ST).

Its chief executive officer (CEO), Nur Fadhilah Muhammad said the effort was seen as necessary because, at present, consumers do not know the approval status of the type of goods purchased online until they receive it.

“The method is being developed and will be completed as soon as possible because it is very important to protect the rights of consumers.

“Currently, Sirim has an application to make it easier for consumers to check electrical and electronic goods purchased in stores only,” she told a press conference at the launch of the SIRIM-ST Safety Awareness Campaign 2021 today.

Also present at the virtual press conference were SIRIM Berhad group president and CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzil Mohamad Hani and ST CEO Abdul Razib Dawood.

The three-month campaign, starting today through the SIRIM and ST social media platforms, aims to increase public awareness on the importance of buying E&E goods that have been approved by both agencies.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadzil in his speech at the launch reminded consumers to always be sensitive and only buy E&E equipment that is approved by Sirim-ST.

“This measure is to prevent accidents or fires that could result in injuries and deaths. Only the Sirim-ST label can confirm that the goods purchased by consumers are safe to be used,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razib said there were 45 accident cases caused by E&E (goods) reported last year, with 28 of them resulting in deaths.

“However, three out of the total number of accident cases were due to electrical and electronic goods without the Sirim and ST approval. We are seeing a decreasing number of accidents involving these types of goods,” he said.

Abdul Razib also said that any E&E equipment that is to be sold in the market must obtain a Certificate of Approval (CoA) from the ST and undergo testing and certification by SIRIM.

“Electrical equipment that passes the prescribed test will be given the Sirim-ST label or have a Sirim certification mark. The CoA is issued by ST to manufacturers and importers of appliances that meet safety standards and requirements under the Electricity Regulations 1994,” he added. — Bernama