Sibu OCPD: Elderly man found dead in care centre after testing positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers donning their personal protective equipment before entering the care centre where the man was found dead. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Feb 15 — A 73-year-old man was found dead at a private care centre here this morning after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

He said a distress call was received at 9.40am and a police team as well as healthcare workers from the Ministry of Health immediately went to the location.

“The deceased went for Covid-19 screening on Saturday and confirmed positive the following day (Feb 14),” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo, the sister daily of The Borneo Post.

He said the deceased’s body had been sent to Sibu Hospital.

Stanley also confirmed that residents at the centre had been relocated.

“I do not have any data on the number of residents as well as where they were relocated,” the police chief added. — Bernama