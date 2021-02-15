Rina Harun wants police to conduct immediate probe on allegations of sexual harassment at roadblocks

The media had reported that Bukit Aman had immediately suspended two policemen who were alleged to have sexually harassed female car drivers at roadblocks in separate incidents recently. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun today urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to promptly investigate allegations of sexual harassment by policemen on duty at roadblocks.

In a statement today, Rina said she took seriously the media reports on the matter, saying that the alleged act should not be taken lightly, let alone if it involved enforcement personnel.

She said immediate investigation should be done so that the victim is given protection and action taken against the perpetrator.

“In handling this issue, I really hope that all parties respect each other and to not question the credibility of PDRM that has sacrificed a lot in ensuring public order and security in the country. One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch,” she said.

The media had reported that Bukit Aman had immediately replaced the duty of two policemen who were alleged to have sexually harassed female car drivers at roadblocks in separate incidents recently. The victims had uploaded the incident on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Rina said her ministry is committed towards formulating a law on sexual harassment to be tabled in Parliament.

“This law will complement existing laws so that the issue of sexual harassment can be addressed more effectively to protect victims, regardless of women or men,” she added.

She called on Malaysians, especially women, to come forward and lodge a report if they are victims of sexual harassment through Talian Kasih at 15999 or Whatsapp to 019-26 15999. — Bernama