Mais launches e-Faraid to facilitate estate management for Muslims

SHAH ALAM, Feb 15 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) has launched an online system called Mais e-Faraid to facilitate estate management for Muslims in the state.

Mais secretary Dr Ahmad Shahir Makhtar said in a statement today, e-Faraid offered estate management services, calculation method for an inheritance according to the Faraid (Islamic inheritance) law, file management as well a channel for its managing officers to file their reports.

He said the system was the first of its kind developed by the state religious Islamic council through its jurisdiction provided under Subsection 5 (4), Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

It was launched by Mais chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof via the zoom meeting application here today.

“Users can use the Faraid calculator or K-Faraid that seeks to educate the community to understand the method of calculation and estate distribution according to the Faraid law,” he said, adding that the system will display the distribution rate of inheritance for each of the heirs once the relevant information is entered.

He said through e-Faraid, Mais would implement estate management in a transparent, fair, and professional manner for the heirs according to Islamic law. — Bernama