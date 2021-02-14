Covid 19: Three more deaths in Sarawak, according to state disaster management committee

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Feb 14 — Three more Covid-19 deaths were reported in Sarawak today, taking the death toll in the state to 61 fatalities, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said.

In a statement, JPBN said Sarawak also recorded 161 positive cases, with the infection tally now at 6,586 cases in the state.

The 59th death involved a 52-year-old local woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital due to breathing difficulties.

“The Covid-19 screening test was done on January 27 and she tested positive on January 28. Her condition then deteriorated and she died on February 13,” the statement read.

The 60th death involved a 73-year-old local woman who died on February 13, while the 61st fatality involved a 63-year-old man who was also admitted to the Sibu Hospital for breathing difficulties before succumbing to the virus on February 13 as well. — Bernama