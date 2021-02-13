Pahang IRB to resume operations on Feb 15

In a statement today, the IRB said the tax services, Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat and stamp duty counters would operate from 8am to 1pm, from Monday to Friday. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 ― All counter-related services at the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) offices in Pahang will resume on February 15.

In a statement today, the IRB said the tax services, Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat and stamp duty counters would operate from 8am to 1pm, from Monday to Friday.

“For the stamp duty counter, payments are only accepted until noon,” it said.

The IRB reminded all customers to adhere to the Covid-19 preventive measures stipulated by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

For enquires or feedback, the public can contact the IRB through Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat and IRB's official portal. ― Bernama