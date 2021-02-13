Galen Centre: Covid-19 ‘vaccine for all’ announcement a step in the right direction

Founder and chief executive officer of The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, Azrul Mohd Khalib said it was a right decision by the government to include foreign nationals residing in Malaysia into the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― An independent public policy research and advocacy organisation commended the government for its recent decision to include foreign nationals residing in Malaysia into the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Founder and chief executive officer of The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, Azrul Mohd Khalib, in a statement today, said it was a right decision by the government and in line with good public health practices.

“The coronavirus neither distinguishes nor cares whether or not a person is Malaysian, or what kind of documentation they carry. However, ensuring that everyone is vaccinated, will make a significant difference,” he said.

Azrul said that in order to reopen economic sectors, rebuild livelihood and position Malaysia as a safe and responsible destination for investors, tourists, and other countries, an all-inclusive strategy that leaves no one behind is necessary.

“Ensuring that as many people are vaccinated against Covid-19, without discrimination, bias or preference is a public health strategy towards achieving the objective of herd immunity,” he added.

It was reported on Thursday that the government had agreed to roll out the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the end of this month, with all foreign citizens residing in Malaysia also receiving free vaccines.

Priority will be given to Malaysian citizens, while the details and schedule for vaccination of foreigners will be announced later. ― Bernama