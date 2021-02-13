Covid-19: Bukit Aman says training activities at Pulapol halted temporarily

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din says all training activities at the Police Training Centres nationwide have been temporarily halted as positive Covid-19 cases have been detected among police trainees. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― All training activities at the Police Training Centres (Pulapol) nationwide have been temporarily halted as positive Covid-19 cases have been detected among police trainees, said Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din.

He said currently 41 trainees were still positive for Covid-19 and were undergoing quarantine at Pulapol Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, 78 police trainees tested positive, the number has now decreased as many have recovered.

Hence, we are waiting for the situation to completely recover before Pulapol is allowed to resume training,” he told reporters after visiting the Mega Frontliner Sales stalls with the police in Keramat Wangsa, here.

The states that have police training centres are Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

He said police at the same time collaborated with the Health Ministry to carry out sanitisation works at Pulapol Kuala Lumpur and Pulapol Segamat, Johor.

“Sanitisation works at Pulapol in other states are also being conducted but the number of Covid-19 infections is small,” he said.

Commenting on the new recruitment for the positions of officers and policemen during the Covid-19 period, Ramli said the recruitment was being continued as usual but it was limited.

“Today, we still held physical examinations for new recruits to fill vacancies but only 3,800 were selected of the 7,200 positions opened.

Ramli said the police had strict standard operating procedure (SOP) in place during the recruitment exercise at every Pulapol nationwide. ― Bernama