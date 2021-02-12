Sarawak CM says state not relying on Putrajaya, has own way to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juna’ani Tuanku Bujang performing the ‘yee sang’ ceremony at the virtual Sarawak United People’s Party Chinese New Year gathering, February 12, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of the Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, Feb 12 ― Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said Sarawak has its own way to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic situation, instead of merely relying on the decision of the federal government.

He said he had requested at the first meeting of the national security council on Covid-19 pandemic in March last year for Sarawak to have its own certain approaches to mitigate and contain the pandemic.

He said under Item 7 of the Concurrent List of the Ninth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, Sarawak was given the power in terms of the preservation of public health.

“That is why you have noticed that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has the power, not the federal government, to decide what is best for Sarawak,” he said at the virtual Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Abang Johari thanked the Sarawakians for their strong spirit in the face of this challenging time brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister said the state government will introduce post-Covid-19 pandemic policies to restructure the state’s economy.

He said the existing peaceful situation in the state has allowed the government to solve the problems faced by the people.

“I must say that between now and the year 2030, we have lined up on what we are going to do for the first five years and then to continue from 2025 to 2030 on building the basic infrastructures,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government will review certain social policies in a very comprehensive way for the benefit of the people.

SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, in his speech from his residence, urged the people to come forward for the free Covid-19 vaccination programme which begins later this month.

He said the state government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, aims to vaccinate 70 per cent of the state’s population by August this year.

He said the vaccination is aimed at curbing the spread of the community transmission of the virus.

Later, Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma'ani Tuanku Bujang joined SUPP leaders, led by Dr Sim, to virtually perform the yee sang ceremony for the Chinese New Year celebration.