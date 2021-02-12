Ismail Sabri: Several areas in Perak, Terengganu to be placed under EMCO beginning Sunday

Cumulatively, 362,067 foreign workers have undergone screening and of the total, 7,016 have been confirmed positive for Covid-19, according to the Human Resources Ministry. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Several localities in Batu Gajah, Perak and Besut, Terengganu will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days starting Sunday (February 14), following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the areas involved are the Moral Rehabilitation Centre (PPA) and staff quarters in Batu Gajah, Perak as well as Kg Darau-Awek, Kg Padang Baloh and Kg Lepan Kejor, Pasir Akar sub-district, in Besut, Terengganu.

“So far the MOH has conducted 81 screening tests at the affected areas in Batu Gajah, and of the number, 29 positive cases have been recorded with 45 results still pending.

“In Besut, Terengganu, 570 screening tests were conducted and of the total, 21 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the three localities,” he said in a statement on the daily development of the movement control order (MCO) today.

He said the EMCO was decided after a risk assessment was carried out with various agencies under the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the MOH, following the Covid-19 situation in the areas.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri informed that the EMCO at the Simpang Renggam Prison and staff quarters in Kluang, Johor would end on Feb 14 as scheduled.

On violations of the MCO standard operating procedures (SOP), he said 680 individuals were arrested yesterday, with 610 of them compounded, 59 remanded while 11 others were released on bail.

“The main offence was not maintaining physical distance (146), followed by inter-district and state travel without permission (117), entertainment outlet activities (106) and not wearing face mask (86),” read the statement.

He added that 21 illegal immigrants were detained in Op Benteng nationwide and 10 land vehicles have been seized.

Ismail Sabri informed that 9,138 foreigners underwent Covid-19 screening yesterday, with 120 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Cumulatively, 362,067 foreign workers have undergone screening and of the total, 7,016 have been confirmed positive for Covid-19, according to the Human Resources Ministry, he said. — Bernama