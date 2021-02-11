Ministry looking into plight of the disabled impacted by MCO, says minister

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun handing out food aid baskets to members of the Malaysian Association for the Blind in Bangsar, February 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is looking into the plight of the disabled by requesting the government to consider allowing them to resume their service operations with strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the income of the disabled like the visually impaired who offered massage services had been adversely affected following implementation of the movement control order (MCO) 2.0.

“I will forward their request to be allowed to resume their business operations while adhering to the SOP stipulated,” she told reporters after handing out 500 food aid baskets from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to members of the Malaysian Association for the Blind.

Rina said the government was concerned about the welfare of the disabled who were adversely affected by the enforcement of the MCO while the country was tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Under the Permai Assistance Package, the ministry through JKM, was given the responsibility of managing the food aid baskets worth RM100 each from an allocation of RM50 million to assist those impacted by the MCO 2.0,” she added.

Rina also said that the government always upheld the principle of inclusivity by ensuring that no one would be sidelined in the development process.

She said her ministry was also working at enhancing the creativity of the disabled so as to provide them with better opportunities to gain employment.

“Currently, there is the Rehabilitation and Industrial Training Centre (PLPP) in Bangi to enable them to obtain the Malaysia Skills Certificate (SKM) up to level three. But we want them to go further by getting a diploma and such so that they can explore more job opportunities in future,” she added. — Bernama