Gerakan now part of Perikatan, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) has officially joined Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also PN chairman, said the entry of Gerakan as one of PN component parties has received unanimous approval from PN Supreme Council.

He said the move will strengthen PN as a coalition of parties representing various ethnic groups in Malaysia.

“I welcome the entry of Gerakan in PN. PN will stay committed to building a peaceful, progressive, prosperous and stable Malaysia,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin also handed over the membership-acceptance letter to Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau today. — Bernama