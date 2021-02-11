Four civil servants claim trial in Kota Kinabalu to submitting false expense claims

Mohd Aizat Rosland, Suaif Ag Daud, Razilah Sahad and Mohd Hanip Juarip made the plea after all the charges were read out to them before Judge Abu Bakar Manat. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Four civil servants from a federal government agency pleaded not guilty in the Special Corruption Court here today to charges of making false expense claims amounting to RM9,331.

Mohd Aizat Rosland, Suaif Ag Daud, Razilah Sahad and Mohd Hanip Juarip made the plea after all the charges were read out to them before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

The accused in their 30s and 40s alleged committed the offences in 2017 under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Mohd Aizat was charged with two counts amounting to RM740; Suaif was charged with eight counts amounting to RM3,621; Razilah was charged with eight counts involving RM 3,497 and Mohd Hanip was charged with six counts amounting to RM1,473, all involving fraudulent hotel expenses and travel claims.

MACC prosecuting officer Clement Severinus prosecuted, while the four accused were represented by counsel Adelia Adnan.

Judge Abu Bakar allowed Mohd Aizat and Mohd Hanip bail of RM10,000 each with one surety,while Suaif and Razilah were released on RM15,000 bail each with one surety.

They were also instructed to report to the MACC office every month. — Bernama