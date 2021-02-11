Azmin: Take inspiration from Golden Ox zodiac sign to overcome challenges

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the Golden Ox would be a lucky year, symbolising diligence, persistence, willpower, strength and wealth. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — All Malaysians, especially the Chinese, will hopefully take inspiration from the Golden Ox zodiac sign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration tomorrow, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin, who is also the International Trade and Industry Minister, said based on the Chinese zodiac, the Golden Ox would be a lucky year, symbolising diligence, persistence, willpower, strength and wealth.

“We are ushering in this Chinese New Year with determination and commitment to work harder and be resilient in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and economic challenges.

“I am confident that armed with determination, we will be able to overcome the challenges,” he said in his Chinese New Year message here today.

Echoing Mohamed Azmin’s view, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein also called for all Malaysians to work together and share the responsibility in battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the spirit of unity, solidarity and courage. — Bernama