Top posts up for grabs sign of Umno’s maturity, says veep Mahdzir Khalid

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid leaves Menara Dato' Onn after the supreme council meeting December 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Allowing as many candidates to contest Umno’s top posts shows the party’s maturity in democracy, vice president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid claimed today.

He said this also proves that Umno has matured after 75 years’ worth of ups and downs.

“When president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the more the better when it comes to contesting the top post, this clearly shows he is open minded,” he told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, referring to the position of president.

“So this is the time for anyone who feels that they are eligible to offer themselves for any posts.

“Open democracy stemming from the party’s maturity should be celebrated,” he added.

Mahdzir was commenting on Ahmad Zahid’s remark recently where the latter said Umno is allowing all party posts to be contested including that of president that he now holds.

He added that this openness will encourage those who love the party to help strengthen the party in the future.

When asked about the post that he would be contesting, Mahdzir said he was not ready to reveal this information.

“I will tell when the time arrives,” he said.

On January 12, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decreed a state of Emergency nationwide until August 1 to control the Covid-19 outbreak in the country and this has forced Umno to once again postpone its general assembly, slated to be held on January 30 and 31.

The party however has since agreed to conduct the general assembly virtually, should the movement control order and state of Emergency continue.

The general assembly is expected to discuss decision on a motion to sever ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and consolidate its cooperation with PAS.