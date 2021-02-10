MACC nabs four civil servants in Kota Kinabalu for submitting false claims

According to sources, the civil servants from the support group, comprising three men and a woman in their 30s and 40s, had submitted false hotel receipts in their travel claims. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 10 — Four civil servants from a federal government agency in the state were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MCC) here today for submitting false travel allowance claims for official duties.

According to sources, the civil servants from the support group, comprising three men and a woman in their 30s and 40s, had submitted false hotel receipts in their travel claims.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed that the detentions were made by the MACC at 1pm but did not divulge where they were detained.

He said they were all being detained for 24 hours for further investigations and scheduled to be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court at 9am tomorrow.

“Civil servants are reminded not to submit claims containing false information or false demands because it is an offence under Section 18 of the MACC Act,” he said. — Bernama