Ismail Sabri: EMCO on Kampung Teluk in Sitiawan from tomorrow until Feb 24

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a media conference on the development of movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Kampung Teluk in Sitiawan, Perak will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days beginning tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the move was being taken after the health authorities found 16 positive Covid-19 cases following 43 screening tests in the locality as of yesterday.

He added that the decision was made after a risk assessment and following the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) as there is a surge in cases in the area.

“The EMCO implementation is to facilitate MOH to carry out targeted screening involving 400 residents and to control infections in the community,” he said in a media statement on movement control order (MCO) developments, today.

Meanwhile, he said 589 individuals were detained yesterday for violating MCO standard operating procedures (SOP), 543 of whom were compounded, 42 remanded and four released on bail.

Among the violations included failing to maintain physical distancing, not wearing face masks and unpermitted inter-district or state crossings.

Ismail Sabri also said that 55 illegal immigrants were arrested, seven land vehicles and three boats seized during Op Benteng operations yesterday. — Bernama