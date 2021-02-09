Sabah government allocates RM100,000 special aid to 31 Opposition constituencies

Hajiji hopes that the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government can assist as many in the state as possible. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 9 — The Sabah government today announced a special allocation of RM100,000 each for the 31 Opposition assemblymen in the state to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the special allocation was for them to help their constituents.

“We feel it is our responsibility, as proof of a government that is concerned with all its people. This allocation is to help the Opposition assemblymen alleviate the burden of people in their constituencies who are suffering as a result of this pandemic,” he said.

He said that with the allocation, he hopes that the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government will be able to assist as many in the state as possible.

Hajiji, who is also the state’s finance minister, said that also meant providing relief to those in constituencies who did not vote for the ruling coalition during last year’s state election.

The special allocation amounting to RM3.1 million will be disbursed as soon as possible to the district offices of the constituencies.