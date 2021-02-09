MCO 2.0: Production companies required to apply for filming cert from Finas to conduct shoots

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah during a virtual engagement session with the Federation of National Writers Association (Gapena) at his ministry in Putrajaya, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Production companies must apply for the Special Filming Certificate (SPP Khas) from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) before they are allowed to conduct studio filming activities without an audience.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said apart from an approval of the SPP Khas application, all production personnel involved have to undergo Covid-19 screening tests before the results are submitted to Finas three days before the filming date.

He said applications can be made via www.finas.gov.my/english- permohonan-sijilperakuan- penggambaran-filem-khas-spp- khas.

"Periodic monitoring will also be carried out at the filming location by Finas’ enforcement unit to ensure compliance with SOPs (standard operating procedures)," he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said SOPs for outdoor filming activities, including live events, and also cinema screenings are being detailed and will be presented in the near future.

Saifuddin hoped improvements to the creative industry SOPs will help industry practitioners to continue to have a source of income.

The improved SOPs apply during the Movement Control Order (MCO), he said, and details can be found on the websites of the National Security Council (www.mkn.gov.my) and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (www.kkmm.gov.my).

The government has decided to reopen the creative industry sector beginning tomorrow (Feb 10), covering a list of activities that includes animation/music production, post-production in the studio, digital music development, song recording in the studio and pre-production filming.

Also permitted is filming in the studio, comprising dramas, TV movies, commercials, documentaries, sitcoms, live streaming, cultural recordings, arts and heritage, without the presence of audiences. — Bernama



