Halim Saad appointed UTeM’s new pro-chancellor

MELAKA, Feb 9 — Tan Sri Halim Saad has been appointed as the new pro-chancellor of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

UTeM in a statement today said the appointment of the 68-year-old former boss of Renong Berhad and United Engineering Malaysia (UEM), is to replace Datuk Ismail Saleh whose tenure has ended.

The appointment, effective from Jan 15, 2021, until Jan 14, 2024, was in line with UTeM’s commitment towards excellence in creative and innovative technical education, read the statement.

Halim graduated with a bachelor's degree in commerce and administration from Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand in 1976 and also received honorary academic awards from several local as well as international universities.

Halim started his career as a financial analyst at Ford Motor Co. Singapore in 1978 and held several key positions such as executive vice-chairman at UEM (1986-2001), the North-South Expressway Project (PLUS) (1990-1993), and The New Straits Times Press (M) Berhad (1990-1993), apart from contributing his expertise as the executive vice-chairman at Sistem Televisyen (M) Berhad (1990-1993), Kinta Kellas Public Listed Company (1990-2001), Faber Group Berhad (1990-2001) and Renong Berhad (1990-2001).

After leaving the Renong group in 2001, Halim founded and fully owned the Markmore Group which is involved in the exploration of oil and gas production concessions, mining concessions, downstream oil and gas, renewable energy, real estate, and shopping malls.

He is also the founder of Kolej Yayasan Saad, the country’s first full-boarding private school. — Bernama



