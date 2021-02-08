Prices of red chili, onions under control, assures Domestic Trade ministry

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the supply of onions and red chili is adequate for the coming Chinese New Year celebration. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — There has been no hike in the prices of controlled goods especially red chili and onions with the advent of the Chinese New Year celebration.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry had not received any report on the increase in the prices of these items in the last one week.

‘‘Currently, the price of red chili is at a reasonable level, no price hikes... it actually went down. The price of onions has stabilised. Last week we met wholesalers importing onions from India. They assured us that the supply of onions in the next several weeks is adequate,’’ he said.

He said this after visiting the Kuchai Lama NSK Wholesale Market in conjunction with the implementation of the 2021 Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme here today.

On discussions to allow business sectors yet to open to resume operations, Nanta said a favourable announcement might be made soon but reminded on strict compliance with the standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Nanta gave his assurance that the supply of chicken is also adequate although a major poultry factory in the country was ordered closed recently.

Subsequently, he said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) had ordered a chicken processing factory in Pedas, Negeri Sembilan to help out to ensure the continuity of supply.

“Output remains stable with other processing factories still functioning as normal and can meet the needs of the market.

‘‘Based on records, there have not been complaints on chicken shortage nationwide,’’ he said.

On Saturday, a chicken processing factory in Serkam, Melaka was ordered closed after 604 workers were found Covid-19 positive after a screening was conducted on Feb 1.

Commenting further, Nanta said said the move was taken following inspection and scrutiny on the factory’s operations to decide on follow up strategies and actions to ensure chicken supply is unaffected.

He said KPDNHEP would continuously engage the chicken and egg industry players to supervise operations from time to time to ensure stable supply.

Nevertheless, he reminded them to comply with the standard operation procedures (SOP) at all times, screen workers and report to the authorities if there are Covid-19 infections among them.

In addition, Nanta also urged producers, suppliers and retailers not to raise chicken prices.

Information (on price hikes) can be channelled through the [email protected] portal, call centre 1800-886-800, Enforcement Directive Centre 03-8882 6088/6245, or via e-mail [email protected], Ez ADU application or WhatsApp to 019-279 4317. — Bernama