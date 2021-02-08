Man arrested for firing warning shots at neighbour

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 8 — Police arrested a man who fired two warning shots into the air using a rifle, as he was enraged over a neighbour’s alleged affair with his wife in an incident in Sungai Semambu, here, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, ACP Shafee Abd Samad said in the incident at 1am, the victim was at home when he heard knocks on his door and found the window of the house broken.

“The 30-year-old victim then opened the door to find out what was going on and found his angry neighbour standing outside.

“The suspect then pointed the air rifle at the victim and forced the victim to admit that he had a sexual relationship with his wife before firing warning shots when the victim denied the allegation,” Shafee said in a statement, here, today.

Shafee said the suspect then left before threatening to kill the victim if he lodged a police report on the incident.

Police arrested the 30-year-old suspect hours later in his house, located a few houses away from the victim’s and seized the air rifle. — Bernama