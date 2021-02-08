Are F&B outlets inside pubs, bars open or closed? Questions form as National Security Council releases two conflicting SOPs

In a Facebook posting earlier today, the NSC briefly announced that restaurants operating within entertainment outlets such as bars and pubs, are prohibited throughout the MCO. — Picture via Facebook/Majlis Keselamatan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysians may be wondering just which rule to follow after the National Security Council (NSC) released two different sets of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for entertainment outlets that also act as restaurants during the current movement control order (MCO).

In a Facebook posting earlier today, the NSC briefly announced that restaurants operating within entertainment outlets such as bars and pubs, are prohibited throughout the MCO.

However, Malay Mail’s checks on the official NSC website showed that those same restaurants operating within pubs and bars are allowed to operate in the latest list of MCO SOPs dated February 4.

Neither the government nor NSC has issued a statement regarding the abrupt reversal in SOP.

Approval for such restaurants fall under the same category for other places serving food and beverages — food stalls, food trucks, hawker centres and kiosks. These are allowed to open from 6am to 10pm daily for takeaways and delivery.

Dining in is still barred under the MCO, which began on January 13 for several states and was later extended to the rest of the country, except for Sarawak, until February 18.

The federal government had said dine-ins are banned to prevent the potential transmission of Covid-19 in places where large gatherings are held.