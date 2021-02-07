Housing minister: Pilot study on disposal of abandoned cars in Malaysia to be conducted for six months

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks at the 2019 Asia Pacific Conference of Young Scientists awards presentation ceremony in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PULAU PANGKOR, Feb 7 — The pilot study to strengthen the system of managing the disposal of abandoned cars will run for a period of six months, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the study would involve five local authorities including the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj), Ampang Jaya Municipal Council and Klang Municipal Council.

“These five local authorities will be used as examples in the study and they will draft the standard operating procedures and the disposal method,” she said.

She said this at a press conference after officiating the first Centre Of Excellence (COE) facility at the Pangkor Island Incinerator Plant today.

Zuraida said her ministry would seek the cooperation of the Road Transport Department in managing the disposal of abandoned cars which might also become a mosquito-breeding ground.

She said a total of 400 vehicles have been compounded in the Kajang area while 150 abandoned vehicles were towed away in a day.

“In the Manjung district, we find that the disposal method is not done comprehensively because after the car is towed away, the area will still be dotted by piles of rubbish. Therefore, we want to ensure that these abandoned cars are completely disposed of,” she added.

Zuraida said a good disposal system could reduce the expenditure of local authorities as they no longer need to rent a site to place the towed abandoned vehicles. — Bernama