Dr Noor Hisham: Melaka records highest infectivity rate

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 —Melaka has recorded the highest Covid-19 daily infectivity rate (Rt), at 1.17, in the country as of today.

Based on infographics shared on his Twitter account, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor had the second highest Rt at 1.10, followed by Johor (1.09), Penang (1.07), Kuala Lumpur (1.03) and Sarawak (1.01).

States than recorded an Rt of below one were Pahang at 0.95, Perak (0.92), Negeri Sembilan (0.90), Kedah (0.87), Terengganu (0.86), Sabah (0.81), Kelantan (0.80), Labuan (0.75) while Perlis and Putrajaya each recorded an Rt of 0.70.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Rt for the whole nation stood at 0.92. — Bernama