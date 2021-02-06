Johor police receive 16 reports against Tommy Thomas

Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, who served as attorney-general from June 2018 to February last year, sparked controversy with his 500-page book published on Jan 30 . — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 6 — Johor police have received 16 reports against Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over his recently published book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

State Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they began receiving reports from various parties against the former attorney-general from the first day the issue came to light.

“We will begin investigations under Section 500 and Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Thomas, who served as attorney-general from June 2018 to February last year, sparked controversy as his 500-page book published on Jan 30 is alleged to have twisted the country’s history and insulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Various parties have urged the government to ban the book, including Johor Umno Youth, who lodged a police report at the Johor Bahru Selatan police district headquarters today. — Bernama