Dr Noor Hisham: School, goldsmith, supermarket, factory make up 12 new Covid-19 clusters

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said the factory clusters were detected following targeted screening exercises. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Factories, a construction site, a supermarket, a gold shop, and even a school were among the places where 12 new Covid-19 clusters were reported over the last 24 hours, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health Ministry director-general said of the 12 new clusters, five were detected in Selangor, three in Johor, two in Terengganu, and one each in Kuala Lumpur and Sabah.

From the dozen new clusters, 11 were detected in workplace settings, with one coming from a high-risk group screening.

The Jalan Kuala Selangor cluster reported in Selangor today, said Dr Noor Hisham, involves a school in Kampung Tanjong Karang in Kuala Selangor, where 87 people have been screened with 11 positive cases detected so far.

Meanwhile he said the Lingkaran Cyber cluster was detected among staff of a supermarket located in Lingkaran Cyber Point Timur, with 24 positive cases detected from 75 people screened so far.

Over in Sabah, Dr Noor Hisham said the Jalan Chester cluster in Tawau was detected among staff of a goldsmith shop there, with 10 positive cases from 19 people tested to date.

Two clusters were reported today involving service companies, one being the Gudang Salak Tinggi cluster detected in Sepang, where from the 455 people tested, 42 have tested positive.

The other cluster detected at a service company was the Gong Nering cluster in Besut, Terengganu, where screening carried out towards the183 employees of a company resulted in 26 positive cases being detected.

Five of today’s new clusters were discovered among factory workers, namely the Industri Kampung Baru and Jalan Banting-Klang clusters in Selangor, along with the Jalan Tun Mutalib, Jalan Istimewa Tujuh, and Jalan Bayu Satu clusters reported in Johor.

Dr Noor Hisham said the factory clusters were detected following targeted screening exercises, with the ones in Selangor each registering 167 and 13 positive cases respectively, with those in Johor registering six cases, 29 cases, and 18 cases respectively.

Also, one new cluster was detected at a construction site, the Sungai Besi Construction Site cluster in Cheras, with 12 positive cases detected so far.

The last cluster reported was the Jalan Kubur Darau cluster, the second detected in Besut, Terengganu, where from 15 positive cases were detected after 42 family members and social contacts of the index case were tested.

To date, a total of 888 Covid-19 clusters have been detected nationwide, with 441 still active and 447 declared to have ended.