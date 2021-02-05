Lee Lam Thye urges National Security Council to review SOP for Chinese New Year

In a statement today, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the SOPs that Malaysians have been following so far are logical and would certainly meet their objectives of keeping Covid-19 at bay. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The National Security Council (MKN) should review its standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations, which fall during the movement control order (MCO) period, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In a statement today, he said the SOPs that Malaysians have been following so far are logical and would certainly meet their objectives of keeping Covid-19 at bay.

“But the latest SOP for CNY celebrations, as decided by the MKN, to be held only at home and are limited to family members living under the same roof is illogical and does not make sense,” he said.

“Family members living nearby should be allowed to join dinner together at the same house so long as they follow the accepted SOPs, like keeping the required physical distances, wearing masks, and not hugging one another. Surely they will know how to take care of themselves and will not want to cause problems to their loved ones,” Lee said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the SOP for CNY celebrations, which among others also stipulates that prayer ceremonies are only allowed at home with family members. — Bernama