DBKL shuts down massage parlour suspected of being vice den

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A massage parlour in Wisma Setapak, Jalan Genting Klang, here was shut down by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for conducting suspected prostitution activities.

DBKL announced the closure in a statement today, stating that it was conducted under a special operation on massage parlours by its enforcement unit at noon today.

“Based on public complaints, DBKL conducted an investigation and gathered intelligence for three days and found immoral activities being conducted at the location.

“Based on inspections at the premises, statements from five Vietnamese masseurs suspected to be sex workers were recorded for documentation,” the statement read.

The statement added that the enforcement action was conducted under Section 101(1)(v) of the Local Government Act 1976 and the Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries (WPKL) By-Law 2016 and in accordance to the DBKL’s jurisdiction and standard operating procedure.

In addition, DBKL also seized 15 miscellaneous items, including monitors, close circuit cameras, recorders, condoms, lubricants and amplifiers. — Bernama