Twenty-three volunteers registered to receive SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Sarawak, says state health director

KUCHING, Feb 4 — Twenty-three volunteers in Sarawak have so far registered and signed their consent for China’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine clinical trial with two of them given their shots yesterday, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said the clinical trial for the new vaccine is being done in nine centres nation-wide including at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The process is still ongoing and those who have registered will be contacted and screened, and will be given their schedule for their injections and follow up,” he told reporters at the daily Covid-19 press conference here today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba had before said that the clinical trial for SARS-CoV-2 has began on January 27 in nine hospitals, involving some 3,000 volunteers.

According to Dr Adham, the Phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine developed and sponsored by China’s Institute of Medical Biology Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) is being carried out with the objective of assessing its safety and effectiveness against Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots will be administered at the end of the month involving frontliners in Sarawak. — Bernama