KOTA BHARU, April 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an increase in the federal government’s development allocation for Kelantan from RM3.19 billion to RM8 billion.

He said the increase is in line with the Madani Government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of the people in the state.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the federal government allocated RM3.19 billion for the implementation of development projects in Kelantan last year, nearly double the RM1.55 billion allocated in 2022.

Touching on national governance, the Prime Minister stressed that the MADANI Government remains firm in not allowing any form of abuse of power or misappropriation of national assets.

"As a result of the government’s firm stance in combating corruption and preventing leakages in financial management, the country has managed to save RM15.5 billion over the past two years,” he said when speaking at the Kelantan Keadilan Mini Convention 2026 here.

"We will not allow anyone to take the country’s assets for personal enrichment. If there is evidence against anyone without exception, including within the party, in my office, anyone at all, we will not defend them,” said Anwar, who is PKR president.

To enhance employment opportunities for youths, Anwar said he had chaired a meeting with government-linked companies to formulate additional measures to create jobs for college and university graduates, as well as those in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

He also expressed pride in the development of the batik industry in the state, describing it as the most advanced following a government policy mandating the wearing of batik among more than one million civil servants. — Bernama