Ismail Sabri says no visits this CNY, celebrations only within same household

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Chinese New Year celebrations next week will be limited to those living in the same house, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The defence minister who is also in charge of security during the Covid-19 pandemic said home visits — which had been allowed during festivals last year — will not be allowed, even as he announced the reopening of more economic sectors, including hair salons, barbershops and car wash outlets from tomorrow.

“After looking into all aspects, these are the SOPs agreed upon. Firstly, the Chinese New Year celebration is only allowed within the same household.

“Inside the house, with family members from the same household. Regardless whether it is prayers or anything else, it has to only be confined within the same household,” he said in a live broadcast this evening.

He added that all forms of stage and cultural shows, including lion and dragon dance performances are banned.

